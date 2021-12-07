Netflix Has Some Exciting News For Outer Banks Fans

Warning: spoilers for "Outer Banks" below

If you enjoy soapy teen dramas with sky-high stakes, you're probably already a huge fan of "Outer Banks." Described as "Friday Night Lights" meets "Dawson's Creek" meets "Ozark," the show follows a group of teens who hang out together in a beach community in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. They call themselves "The Pogues," and they've already developed a robust fan following since the show premiered in April 2020.

Season 1 saw the Pogues searching for the legendary Cross of Santo Domingo, a golden artifact estimated to be worth $400 million, all while staying ahead of the law and greedy, wealthy locals – and having plenty of interpersonal drama along the way. In Season 2, after John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) narrowly survived a boat sinking, the show headed to the Bahamas, where the Pogues continued their search for the cross. At the end of Season 2, the Cross of Santo Domingo wound up at the bottom of the ocean, while Sarah's father Ward (Charles Esten) vowed to track down his daughter and her friends. Even more shocking, John B's father, Big John Routledge (Charles Halford), who was long thought to be dead, turned out to still be alive.

That's obviously a lot of plot for a potential Season 3 to cover, but since Season 2 dropped on July 31, 2021, Netflix has kept fans in the dark about whether "Outer Banks" would be renewed. Fortunately, we now have the answer.