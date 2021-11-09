Everything Spencer Gets Wrong About Princess Diana

Princess Diana has proven to be a compelling figure to the public for decades now — since her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, and even more so after her tragic death in a car crash in 1997 at age 36. Just last year, Netflix's popular drama series, "The Crown," introduced the character of Diana into the mix, with actress Emma Corrin receiving much acclaim for her portrayal as the late beloved princess. Elizabeth Debecki will take over the role for the show's fifth season.

In the meantime, royal fans have another Diana portrayal to absorb — director Pablo Larraín's biographical film, "Spencer," with Kristen Stewart taking on the leading role of Diana. Written by Stephen Knight, "Spencer" follows Diana as she struggles through the three-day Christmas weekend with the Royal Family. The film has received positive reviews so far, with a Tomatometer score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Naturally, the film has garnered conversations about its historical accuracy in regards to the real Diana's life. At the beginning of the film, the story is presented as a "fable based on a true tragedy." So, what exactly does "Spencer" get wrong about Princess Diana?