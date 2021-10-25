Kristen Stewart Had Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About Her Filmography

In conversation with IndieWire, Kristen Stewart revealed that out of her extensive body of work, there are very few she considers top-tier quality. "I've probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films," Stewart shared with the outlet. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'"

Stewart continued, saying which films she counts among her best and remarking on the work of director Olivier Assayas. To date, she has starred in two of his movies, 2014's "Clouds of Sils Maria" and 2016's "Personal Shopper." For her work in the latter, she won the César Award, which is basically the French version of an Oscar, and became the first American to do so (via Variety). However, she was much more tight-lipped about what projects she isn't so proud of, saying, "I'm not going to call people out in public," and went on to share that, as an actor, she often didn't realize a film wasn't going to be good until it was too late.

"The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," she told Indiewire, elaborating that "it's like starting to date someone and going, 'Woah! I don't know what we're doing!' But when you're in the middle of a movie you can't just break up."

That said, with Stewart's performance in "Spencer" already receiving Oscar buzz — something recently teased by Variety — we imagine more satisfying projects are in the talented actress' future.