Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal Shares A Venom 3 Update

When asked in a video interview with Collider about whether or not the next "Venom" had a start date, Amy Pascal said, "We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see 'No Way Home.'" The interviewer then addressed the post-credits scene in the "Venom" sequel, which implied that the character has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "There's the wonderful movies that Sony makes...there's the Marvel universe, there's our Spider-Verse movies, and we're all very careful to work with each other in a way that is additive for everybody," Pascal evasively responded.

However, Pascal's not the only one who's already talking about "Venom 3." Back in June, star Tom Hardy also told Digital Spy that "plans" were in the works for the next movie, noting that each film depends on the success of the one before. Andy Serkis, director of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," said something similar in a Comicbook.com podcast from October that indicates the ideas for "Venom 3" have been percolating for some time. "I mean, I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens," Serkis said. "I think Kelly [Marcel, co-writer] and Tom [Hardy] have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway ... When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about [the movies] just individually."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" debuts December 17. At that point, fans will hopefully learn more about what's coming for Venom — that is, if he appears in it, as he's rumored to.