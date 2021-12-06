Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal Shares A Venom 3 Update
Producer Amy Pascal has been talking to many media outlets lately as the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — one of the most anticipated film events of the year and a potential box-office record-breaker — gets closer. She recently made news when she confirmed that more "Spider-Man" movies were in the works with Tom Holland (per Fandango), although sources then said she may have jumped the gun with that statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). And now she's in the headlines again due to her involvement in another major superhero project.
In addition to her work on the latest Tom Holland movie, Pascal is also responsible for the "Venom" movies with Tom Hardy, the latest of which came out in early October of this year. The sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" raked in $90 million during its first weekend, making it the biggest three-day opening of the pandemic era (via THR). And in a recent interview with Collider, she shared a quick update with "Venom" fans that indicates more is coming.
Amy Pascal confirms Venom 3 is in 'planning stages'
When asked in a video interview with Collider about whether or not the next "Venom" had a start date, Amy Pascal said, "We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see 'No Way Home.'" The interviewer then addressed the post-credits scene in the "Venom" sequel, which implied that the character has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "There's the wonderful movies that Sony makes...there's the Marvel universe, there's our Spider-Verse movies, and we're all very careful to work with each other in a way that is additive for everybody," Pascal evasively responded.
However, Pascal's not the only one who's already talking about "Venom 3." Back in June, star Tom Hardy also told Digital Spy that "plans" were in the works for the next movie, noting that each film depends on the success of the one before. Andy Serkis, director of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," said something similar in a Comicbook.com podcast from October that indicates the ideas for "Venom 3" have been percolating for some time. "I mean, I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens," Serkis said. "I think Kelly [Marcel, co-writer] and Tom [Hardy] have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway ... When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about [the movies] just individually."
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" debuts December 17. At that point, fans will hopefully learn more about what's coming for Venom — that is, if he appears in it, as he's rumored to.