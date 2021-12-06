Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About His Future In The MCU
When it comes to playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth is a man of simple needs.
The 38-year-old actor recently revealed what it would take to keep him coming back as the God of Thunder, following the news that Marvel and Sony plan on making three more "Spider-Man" movies (via Fandango). According to Hemsworth, he'd happily reprise his Marvel role after 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," so long as the studio keeps making more movies for him than "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Tom Holland. The "Thor" actor made the tongue-in-cheek statement during an appearance on Australia's "The Today Show."
"How many 'Spider-Mans' has he done? He's a little behind me," Hemsworth noted. "I think he's done three. I've done six or seven 'Thors.'"
For over a decade now, the Australian-born Hemsworth has taken on the role of Marvel's "strongest Avenger" without ever showing any signs of stopping. However, while speaking on "The Today Show," the actor admitted, with all joking aside, to having some doubts about his future — namely, whether or not Marvel fans will even want to keep seeing him as Thor for much longer.
Chris Hemsworth is worried Thor fans are bored of him
With two of his fellow Avengers (Chris Evans' Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man) already stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth says he's worried that it may now be time for him to say goodbye as well. But the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor notes that he's always open to returning as the God of Thunder if MCU fans are also open to it.
"As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up," Hemsworth told the "Today Show" hosts. "But I feel like they might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going. ... Internationally, they may be going, 'Get rid of him! Get someone else!'"'
Hemsworth is currently slated to appear in "Thor: Love and Thunder," but as far as fans know, is not attached to any other Marvel film projects at the moment. That could be because Marvel is planning on having him appear in future "Avengers" or crossover movies. But, for now, fans will just have to live with the fact that Hemsworth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after "Thor: Love and Thunder" is, unfortunately, a mystery.