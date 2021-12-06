Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About His Future In The MCU

When it comes to playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth is a man of simple needs.

The 38-year-old actor recently revealed what it would take to keep him coming back as the God of Thunder, following the news that Marvel and Sony plan on making three more "Spider-Man" movies (via Fandango). According to Hemsworth, he'd happily reprise his Marvel role after 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," so long as the studio keeps making more movies for him than "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Tom Holland. The "Thor" actor made the tongue-in-cheek statement during an appearance on Australia's "The Today Show."

"How many 'Spider-Mans' has he done? He's a little behind me," Hemsworth noted. "I think he's done three. I've done six or seven 'Thors.'"

For over a decade now, the Australian-born Hemsworth has taken on the role of Marvel's "strongest Avenger" without ever showing any signs of stopping. However, while speaking on "The Today Show," the actor admitted, with all joking aside, to having some doubts about his future — namely, whether or not Marvel fans will even want to keep seeing him as Thor for much longer.