A.P. Bio Fans Just Got Terrible News

For four seasons, "A.P. Bio" has chronicled the misadventures of Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a former Harvard philosophy scholar who loses his job in disgrace and is forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. The highly intelligent but dysfunctional Jack takes a position as an A.P. Bio teacher at a local high school, where he reveals The Truth to his puzzled new students. He's going to teach them anything but advanced biology, and in exchange for good grades, the high schoolers will help him destroy his nemesis, the successful professor Miles (Tom Bennett).

"A.P. Bio" originally aired on NBC for two seasons before the network canceled it due to poor ratings. However, the network decided to reverse the decision thanks to the show's cult following, and shuffled the series over to their new streaming service Peacock (via Entertainment Weekly).

Sadly, those same avid fans who kept "A.P. Bio" alive after one cancelation just got the worst possible news about the series' future.