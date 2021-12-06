A.P. Bio Fans Just Got Terrible News
For four seasons, "A.P. Bio" has chronicled the misadventures of Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a former Harvard philosophy scholar who loses his job in disgrace and is forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. The highly intelligent but dysfunctional Jack takes a position as an A.P. Bio teacher at a local high school, where he reveals The Truth to his puzzled new students. He's going to teach them anything but advanced biology, and in exchange for good grades, the high schoolers will help him destroy his nemesis, the successful professor Miles (Tom Bennett).
"A.P. Bio" originally aired on NBC for two seasons before the network canceled it due to poor ratings. However, the network decided to reverse the decision thanks to the show's cult following, and shuffled the series over to their new streaming service Peacock (via Entertainment Weekly).
Sadly, those same avid fans who kept "A.P. Bio" alive after one cancelation just got the worst possible news about the series' future.
Peacock has canceled A.P. Bio after four seasons
After two seasons airing on NBC and two years with new episodes streaming on Peacock, "A.P. Bio" has been canceled — seemingly for good (via Variety).
Creator Mike O'Brien broke the story to fans via Twitter, writing, "I'm sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season...But mostly I'm feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation!"
Meanwhile, Peacock released a statement confirming the company's decision. "We were honored to be able to give fans two more seasons of this beloved, quirky comedy," the statement reads.
It's likely that the series just wasn't bringing in enough viewers to justify the production budget, but it's still bad news for fans of the dark sitcom. At least they can always enjoy the nearly four-dozen episodes already streaming on Peacock.