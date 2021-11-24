Marvel Has Released The Full Version Of The Song From Hawkeye's Rogers: The Musical

*This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 1 of "Hawkeye" on Disney+*

Back when the first official trailer for "Hawkeye" was initially released in September, longtime Marvel fans quickly pointed to one specific piece of footage that looked familiar, but with an unexpected twist. Shots of a Broadway production called "Rogers: The Musical" appeared to show an in-universe dramatization of the events of the Battle of New York (first portrayed in the 2012 film, "The Avengers," and later revisited in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame"). With the first two episodes of "Hawkeye" now streaming exclusively on Disney+, fans of the series have been given an even closer look at the way that the people of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have chosen to remember the heroic actions of figures like Captain America (aka Steve Rogers), Iron Man (aka Tony Stark), and Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanoff).

While the first episode of "Hawkeye" makes clear that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) doesn't especially care for the Broadway musical, plenty of Marvel fans are already dedicated "Rogers" stans (via Reddit). Despite the fact that later events in the series make clear that Barton isn't likely to make another visit to the theater anytime soon, Marvel has other methods of delivery.