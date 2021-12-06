Fear The Walking Dead Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
When "The Walking Dead" first premiered over a decade ago, not even its most devoted fans could've predicted just how sprawling its franchise would become. From spinoffs to video games, what began as a live-action adaptation of a post-apocalyptic comic book series has become a massive, successful franchise for AMC. Now, with the original series in its final season and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" officially over, it's the end of an era — even with a trilogy of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films, a spinoff about Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead" on the horizon.
With two of the three initial shows under "The Walking Dead" Universe umbrella closing down, fans are understandably concerned about what would happen to "Fear the Walking Dead." The spinoff series is currently in its seventh season, and its showrunners previously explained that the end of the other shows wouldn't impact their series. This week, "Fear the Walking Dead" fans finally got an update on what's next as Season 7 hits its mid-season hiatus.
A fan-favorite character is returning for Season 8 of FTWD
On the latest episode of "The Talking Dead" (via Deadline), AMC finally confirmed that "Fear the Walking Dead" was renewed for an eighth season. While fans have been waiting for this news, it isn't the only exciting update they got — a beloved character is coming back, too.
Kim Dickens, who portrayed Madison Clark in the first four seasons of "Fear the Walking Dead," appeared as a mystery guest on the talk show (via YouTube) and confirmed that she is returning as a series regular in Season 8. The live audience cheered as she revealed that she's been keeping this secret for over a year and is grateful that fans have been rallying for this major return.
Showrunner Ian Goldberg explained that Madison is the "beating heart, lifeblood, (and) emotional epicenter" of the show, and even in her absence, her influence is apparent. "We always knew that while it was the end of that chapter, there was more to be written in the book of Madison Clark," he said of her Season 4 exit. "The Walking Dead" Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple called Madison a "foundational character to TWDU." He told Deadline, "Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more, and we couldn't be luckier to have her back."
As if the news couldn't get better for fans, Dickens will make her grand return in the second half of "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 7.