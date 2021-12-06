Fear The Walking Dead Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

On the latest episode of "The Talking Dead" (via Deadline), AMC finally confirmed that "Fear the Walking Dead" was renewed for an eighth season. While fans have been waiting for this news, it isn't the only exciting update they got — a beloved character is coming back, too.

Kim Dickens, who portrayed Madison Clark in the first four seasons of "Fear the Walking Dead," appeared as a mystery guest on the talk show (via YouTube) and confirmed that she is returning as a series regular in Season 8. The live audience cheered as she revealed that she's been keeping this secret for over a year and is grateful that fans have been rallying for this major return.

Showrunner Ian Goldberg explained that Madison is the "beating heart, lifeblood, (and) emotional epicenter" of the show, and even in her absence, her influence is apparent. "We always knew that while it was the end of that chapter, there was more to be written in the book of Madison Clark," he said of her Season 4 exit. "The Walking Dead" Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple called Madison a "foundational character to TWDU." He told Deadline, "Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more, and we couldn't be luckier to have her back."

As if the news couldn't get better for fans, Dickens will make her grand return in the second half of "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 7.