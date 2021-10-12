AMC Sets Tales Of The Walking Dead Anthology Series

After months of anticipation, AMC's "The Walking Dead" spin-off "Tales of the Walking Dead" has finally been greenlit by the network — and now details are starting to trickle out about its premise and release format.

The anthology series was first announced in 2020, but wasn't officially picked up until this week, Deadline reports. It will be one of several spinoffs to reportedly air in the coming years once "The Walking Dead" wraps for good after Season 11.

"The Walking Dead" universe currently consists of the main series and two spin-offs, "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond." This new addition will not only offer fresh adventures and characters, but also a new mode of storytelling through standalone episodes, which AMC has thus far only dabbled in for the franchise with the anthology-adjacent "bonus" episodes that aired at the end of Season 10.

Network execs discussed the season pickup of "Tales" in a series of statements Monday October 12, saying they were excited to get the ball rolling.