Get A Wide-Eyed Look At Riverdale's Retro Makeover For Episode 100

The inaugural episode of "Riverdale" arrived on The CW in January of 2017, courtesy of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Starring the likes of K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse, among numerous others, the series follows a group of ordinary kids as they unravel the unsavory secrets hidden behind the titular town's clean-cut image. To say the show became an overnight success would be an understatement considering that it's currently one of The CW's most recognizable and popular titles. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that it's now up to five released seasons, with the sixth in progress.

At the time of this writing, only the first three entries in "Riverdale" Season 6 have reached the small screen, with the fourth, titled "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)," set to air on December 7, 2021. This episode will feature the long-awaited "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" crossover as a part of the spooky "Rivervale" event, with Kiernan Shipka confirmed to return to the Sabrina Spellman role. However, this isn't the only installment that'll find a special place in the history books since its successor — "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" will forever be known as the 100th episode of "Riverdale."

To commemorate such an important occasion, the "Riverdale" team has put together something special for the fans. The show will go retro for "The Jughead Paradox," and we just got a good look at the new sets, costumes, and more.