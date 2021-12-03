Warner Snags Major Disney Talent For Next Big DC Animated Feature

Fans of superhero movies and Disney animation finally have cause to unite in celebration, with Warner Animation Group announcing the hiring of two Disney legends who have been behind some of the most iconic animated films of our time to bring life to a group of obscure DC Comics crime fighters. In fact, the new project represents a kind of supergroup of animation vets coming together to make a feature about a DC super group: "The Metal Men."

While casual fans may not have heard of The Metal Men before, DC aficionados are no doubt familiar with the heroes who were first introduced in 1962 by creators Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru, both of whom worked on myriad comics, including "Wonder Woman." Kanigher also created DC's "Sgt. Rock," while Andru co-created "The Punisher" for Marvel. When they joined forces, the two created a genius scientist named William Magnus, who in turn created a team of super-powered robots who each derive their skills from precious metals such as gold, platinum, tin, and more.

At various points over the last 15 years, Warner Bros. has had a live-action "Metal Men" movie in development with director Barry Sonnenfeld ("Men in Black") and producer Lauren Shuler Donner ("X-Men") attached, but the project never came to fruition. Now, the concept has been revived and re-imagined as an animated feature — and Warner Animation Group has brought in a pair of heavy hitters to bring the movie across the finish line.