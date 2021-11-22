We Now Know Who Will Voice Superman In DC League Of Super-Pets

Besides promising to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe forever as Black Adam, there's another hero from the beloved comic book world Dwayne Johnson is bringing to life. He's nowhere near as ferocious but is considerably furrier than the ruler of Khandaq, and he goes by the name of Krypto.

Appearing in "DC League of Super-Pets," Johnson is set to voice the super-powered canine ally to Superman, who forms his own team of heroes. Joining him is his "Jumanji" co-star Kevin Hart as Batman's dog, Ace; Vanessa Bayer as Wonder Woman's pig, PB; Natasha Lyonne as The Flash's turtle, Merton; and Diego Luna as Green Lantern's squirrel, Chip. It's a cast list that we've been aware of since DC FanDome, but now another voice has chimed in (well, tweeted actually) to reveal he's set to breathe life into the Man of Steel. Ironically, it's one that's spent most of his recent big-screen efforts staying as silent as possible.