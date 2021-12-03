Fans Of Lego Masters Just Got Some Great News

While it may occasionally dabble in creating movies, TV shows, and amusement parks, it's worth remembering that Lego is, first and foremost, a toy company. In fact, it's the largest toy company in the world — earning more than $7.2 billion in revenue in 2020 (via Statista). While many Lego products primarily cater to younger demographics as well, the company's signature interlocking bricks actually appeal to people of all ages.

In fact, one need not look any further for proof of the company's popularity than "Lego Masters," an international competitive reality show where teams compete under tight deadlines to build unique, themed Lego creations. The U.S. edition of the series is hosted by Will Arnett and judged by brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, two of the Lego Group's creative designers.

Now, coming off the conclusion of the show's second season in September, fans of "Lego Masters" just got an exciting update about the series.