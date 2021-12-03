Get Your First Look At Sylvester McCoy As Igor In Rob Zombie's The Munsters

Despite its popularity, "The Munsters" franchise has been largely dormant since "The Munsters' Scary Little Christmas" was released in 1996 (via IMDb). "The Munsters" is, of course, best remembered for its original two seasons on CBS. The original series starred Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster, Yvonne De Carlo as Lily Munster, and Al Lewis as Grandpa Munster (via IMDb). While the series didn't perform especially well during its initial airing on television as a result of competition with Adam West's "Batman" (via Fox News), it has proven to be an enduring force in syndication and is considered an icon of 1960's popular culture.

In the decades since the original series went off the air, a variety of attempts have been made to breathe new life into the franchise. Most of the original cast reprised their roles in three movies released between 1966 and 1981 (via IMDb). Two additional films with different cast members were later released in 1995 and 1996 (via IMDb). Additionally, a number of television-based reboots have failed over the decades. The first television reboot came in 1988 and lasted for 3 seasons (via IMDb). Two later series, one planned in 2017 by Seth Meyers (via Variety) and another in 2011 by Bryan Fuller (via Deadline), failed to materialize.

However, Rob Zombie announced earlier this year that he is set to direct another big-screen adaptation of the original series (via Instagram). Today, Zombie took to his Instagram once more to share a first look at a new character.