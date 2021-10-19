Why Lily Munster From Rob Zombie's The Munsters Looks So Familiar

On June 7, 2021, Rob Zombie confirmed on Instagram that he'll be directing an upcoming movie based on the classic 1960s sitcom "The Munsters," about a family of friendly monsters who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs. Zombie is primarily known for directing gory, grindhouse-ish features like "House of 1000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," so some fans were concerned about what his take on "The Munsters" might look like. However, Zombie is also a huge fan of the original series, and based on what he's shared from the set so far, it looks like his movie will very much be in the spirit of the original.

Since June, Zombie has been sharing frequent behind-the-scenes photos of the production, which is based in Hungary. While the plot details are still being kept under wraps, we have gotten our first glimpses of the set, special effects, costumes, and the cast (via Variety). That includes a first look at three cast members in costume: Jeff Daniel Phillips as patriarch Herman Munster, Dan Roebuck as the Count, and Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster.

If Sheri Moon Zombie looks familiar, it's probably because you're a fan of Rob Zombie's other movies. Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie have been married since 2002 — their wedding was on Halloween, obviously (via The LA Times) — and Sheri is a frequent muse for her husband. Here's where you may know her from.