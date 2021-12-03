The Most Exciting Upcoming Theme Park Rides Under Construction

Despite months and even years of delays and closures forced by the pandemic, the world's theme parks are bouncing back to their old selves. Most of the industry's major companies opened at least one new ride in 2021, and many announced new attractions coming as soon as early 2022.

The theme park industry's biggest players — Disney and Comcast's Universal parks — opened several new rides at their parks around the world, while at the same time hyping up a bunch of new attractions currently under construction. The most anticipated Disney park attractions coming soon include the TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster at Epcot — both in Florida. While Universal boasted the debuts of Super Nintendo World and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster in 2021, one of the most exciting upcoming attractions is its expansion of the Mario-themed land to include a Donkey Kong area.

Six Flags also has several new rides opening soon at its parks in Texas and California, and all of SeaWorld Entertainment's major parks are looking forward to at least one new ride — from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Iron Gwazi to SeaWorld San Diego's Emperor coaster. Legoland Florida will also welcome a sister park when the Peppa Pig Theme Park debuts right next door in February 2022 in Winter Haven, Florida.

From roller coasters themed after penguins and "John Wick" to a recreation of "Frozen's" Arendelle, here are the most exciting upcoming theme park rides under construction, all over the world.