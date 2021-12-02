Why Shooting Money Heist Made Ursula Corbero Cry For A Month

The Netflix show "Money Heist," which is due to air its final five episodes this month, has enjoyed a lot of acclaim during its run. Overall, "Money Heist" has garnered a 93% so far on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is also a big hit with audiences, and it has been viewed by more than 65 million Netflix subscribers worldwide since its premiere on Netflix (per The Washington Post). Needless to say, it's been a big deal for Netflix, especially considering the show's spoken language is entirely in Spanish.

Like any show that's coming to an end, however, "Money Heist"'s cast is likely to have an emotional response to finishing up work on a project they've had multiple years invested in. "Money Heist" star Úrsula Corberó. who portrays Silene Oliveira/Tokyo, is no exception to this. In fact, during a recent press event, Corberó revealed that shooting the final parts of "Money Heist" made her cry for nearly a month straight.