Netflix Just Gave Money Heist Fans Incredible News About A New Series

Netflix subscribers are just days away from the highly-anticipated — and bound to be extremely emotional — finale of the popular Spanish-language crime drama "Money Heist," also known as "La Casa de Papel." After five seasons, the platform plans to release the final episodes on December 3, and there are a seemingly-endless number of loose ends to tie up.

Part 1 of Season 5 ends with the emotional self-sacrifice of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), the unreliable narrator and de facto protagonist of the show. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his group of criminals, donning red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks, are attempting to succeed in their most ambitious heist to date, and the stakes are life or death, especially now that the Spanish military is involved.

"Money Heist" has been one of Netflix's most successful international TV shows of all time, earning an average 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's garnered a massive global following. But while fans are preparing to say goodbye to the mysterious bank robbers they've grown to love, Netflix just gave them the best gift of how the story will live on after "Money Heist" airs its final episode.