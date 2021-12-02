The Thing Spider-Man Producers Demanded Kirsten Dunst Change About Her Looks

To this day, Kirsten Dunst's portrayal of Mary Jane in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy remains one of the most iconic roles in superhero movie history. But there was once a time when studio bosses didn't think she was a perfect fit for the part — and for a very superficial reason.

According to Dunst herself, Sony execs had asked the 19-year-old actor to undergo a major change to her looks, which could have altered her life and career forever. But as Dunst says she was lucky enough to have longtime collaborator Sofia Coppola by her side as a Hollywood ally and friend, with the famed filmmaker reportedly convincing Dunst not to go through with the alleged procedure.

"The fact that the coolest girl liked how I looked, that's what preserved me," Dunst told The Independent in a November 13 interview, which came just weeks before the release of her new movie "The Power of the Dog" on Netflix. So what exactly did Sony want Dunst to change about herself?