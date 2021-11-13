Kirsten Dunst's Latest Spider-Man Comments Are Very Interesting

Kirsten Dunst is a veteran actor known for several iconic roles. One role she's most known for playing is Mary Jane Watson in the creatively named "Spider-Man," "Spider-Man 2," and "Spider-Man 3" movies of the early 2000s from Sony Pictures. In Marvel Comics, Mary Jane (or "MJ" for short) is one of the most prominent love interests of Peter Parker. According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics loved the first two films in the trilogy she was a part of — but the audience favorite was clearly "Spider-Man 2." According to The Numbers, all three movies grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide, so it's safe to say she was a part of a very successful trilogy.

When Sony rebooted the franchise back in 2017, Dunst had an interesting take on those developments. In May of that year, she insisted during a Variety interview that the early 2000s "Spider-Man" movies were "the best ones" and that she'd "rather be in the first ones than the new ones." She also told Marie Claire later that month that the reboots were just Sony's attempt to "milk that cow for money."

Now Dunst is speaking out again, and her comments seem to push against her former sentiments.