Get Your First Look At Alan Ritchson In Amazon's Jack Reacher Series

Amazon is giving viewers a glimpse into its upcoming Jack Reacher series (which we seem to be getting instead of a cinematic "Jack Reacher 3") — and more importantly showing off its leading man Alan Ritchson (not to be confused with John Krasinski's Jack Ryan, also an Amazon original action star). The actor, recently seen on "Titans," casts an imposing figure as the Army veteran-turned-wanderer. Lee Child's series of novels portrays the title character as 6'5" with a muscular 250 pounds (via EW), so Ritchson's physicality is certainly a better match for his literary counterpart that Tom Cruise's.

Ritchson was surprised to find himself in the role. Speaking to Collider, the star was candid about what set him apart from Reacher. "It's funny, I actually didn't get the role at first. I'm not exactly six foot five and I'm not exactly 250, and I had heard that they were being very specific with their physical demands," he said during the interview.

Fans of Child's creation will be able to see all eight episodes in one day. Amazon is dropping the entire season February 4 on Prime Video.