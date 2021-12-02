Get Your First Look At Alan Ritchson In Amazon's Jack Reacher Series
Amazon is giving viewers a glimpse into its upcoming Jack Reacher series (which we seem to be getting instead of a cinematic "Jack Reacher 3") — and more importantly showing off its leading man Alan Ritchson (not to be confused with John Krasinski's Jack Ryan, also an Amazon original action star). The actor, recently seen on "Titans," casts an imposing figure as the Army veteran-turned-wanderer. Lee Child's series of novels portrays the title character as 6'5" with a muscular 250 pounds (via EW), so Ritchson's physicality is certainly a better match for his literary counterpart that Tom Cruise's.
Ritchson was surprised to find himself in the role. Speaking to Collider, the star was candid about what set him apart from Reacher. "It's funny, I actually didn't get the role at first. I'm not exactly six foot five and I'm not exactly 250, and I had heard that they were being very specific with their physical demands," he said during the interview.
Fans of Child's creation will be able to see all eight episodes in one day. Amazon is dropping the entire season February 4 on Prime Video.
Staying close to the source material
The first season of "Reacher" is based on Child's novel "Killing Floor." Much like the novel, the wandering hero finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. The character comes to the seemingly quiet town of Margrave, Georgia. It turns out, that he's arrived to experience the town's first homicide in 20 years. Reacher's arrest for the crime is just the beginning as he unravels old secrets and surprising twists that will change the Margrave forever.
In addition to Ritchson, the cast includes familiar faces from "iZombie," "The Goldfinch," "Swamp Thing," "Dark Matter," and "Lost in Space." Notable among names joining the project is "What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillén (via Deadline).
"Reacher" comes from writer Nick Santora. Prior to his work with the series, Santora contributed to shows such like "Scorpion" and "Prison Break." This latest series marks his first project as part of a larger overall deal with Amazon (via Hollywood Reporter).