Turner & Hooch Fans Just Got Terrible News
Serving as a legacy sequel to the 1989 cop comedy starring Tom Hanks, the Disney+ series "Turner & Hooch" stars Josh Peck ("Drake & Josh") as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr., the son of Hanks' character from the first "Turner & Hooch" film. The series takes place after Scott Sr. has died. To his surprise, Scott has been left an unexpected inheritance by his dad: namely, a messy, drooling, giant dog named Hooch, very much like the one in the first movie.
At first irritated with Hooch's presence, eventually Scott realizes the new dog may be what he needs as a marshal, even submitting him to K9 training. Over time, Scott and his sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca) also realize that their father's sudden death may not have been an accident after all. All 12 episodes of Season 1 were released week by week on Disney+ in summer 2021 to mixed reviews. The Guardian characterized the show's approach to the material by saying that "the series does exactly what you would expect and exactly as well."
Though it's a brand new show, fans of "Turner & Hooch" have just received the worst possible announcement about the future of the franchise.
Turner & Hooch will not receive a second season on Disney+
After only one season, the titular duo of "Turner & Hooch" is not returning for a second outing (via Collider). Series star Brandon Jay McLaren in part broke the cancellation news, telling one fan asking for more episodes on Twitter, "Don't hold your breath. You'll die." Another cast member, Reginald VelJohnson, who also appeared in the original 1989 film with Hanks, similarly had dim hopes for a prospective Season 2. In an interview with ComicBook.com, VelJohnson commented, "Well, as far as I know, they're trying to sell it to another network or something like that ... But as of now, it's not going to be picked up, I don't think."
Viewership figures for the show are unknown, but they simply may not have been as strong as the streaming service hoped for. Nevertheless, Peck will continue his partnership with Disney through the upcoming Hulu series "How I Met Your Father," as well as with the "Ice Age" spinoff "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild." You can stream the complete series of "Turner & Hooch" on Disney+.