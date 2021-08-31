How I Met Your Father Just Added Some Incredible Names To Its Cast
Hulu is working hard to fill out the cast of its upcoming spin-off series "How I Met Your Father," adding a pair of new recurring players around the six-person core ensemble.
Deadline reports that Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes have been added to the cast of the new comedy, which stars Hilary Duff as a New Yorker trying to navigate the quirks and foibles of love in the modern age, and how it fits into the rest of her ambitions. As with CBS' long-running sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," the series will be told from the perspective of Duff's Sophie as she recounts to her kid the (likely long, tangent-filled) story of how she came to meet the child's father.
Already on board as Sophie's friend group are Chris Lowell, who plays aspiring musician Jesse; Francia Raisa, who plays Sophie's stylist roommate Valentina; Tom Ainsley as Valentina's boyfriend Charlie, a British model who comes from wealth; Tien Tran as Ellen, Jesse's adopted sister who's moved to New York despite her discomfort with the city; and Suraj Sharma as Sid, Jesse's roommate and the owner of a bar that seems likely to be a popular hangout for the group.
Behind the scenes, "How I Met Your Father" is being led by "This Is Us" showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. "How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board to executive produce.
Who will Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes play on How I Met Your Father?
The announcement says that Josh Peck will play Drew, "the handsome vice principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school." The use of "handsome" in the description certainly makes it seem as though the show will be pushing him as a potential love interest for somebody in the ensemble. If it's Sophie that he's at least briefly matched with, then presumably he'll also be a candidate for the show's titular father, at least for as long as their relationship lasts.
Ashley Reyes, on the other hand, will play Hannah, the girlfriend of Jesse's bar owner roommate Sid (Suraj Sharma). While the show, like its predecessor, is set in New York, Hannah is a surgical resident in Los Angeles, with the pair having to navigate a long distance relationship.
Peck rose to fame in the 2000s on the Nickelodeon sitcom "Drake & Josh" and has been seen most recently in the Disney+ sequel series "Turner and Hooch," (as the human, not the dog). Reyes played Cordelia in Starz's series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "American Gods."
Yesterday, Deadline also reported that actor Daniel Augustin had joined the cast as Ian, one of Sophie's Tinder matches. Augustin replaces Brandon Micheal Hall, who had to exit the series due to a scheduling conflict.
A premiere date for "How I Met Your Father" has yet to be announced, but Duff recently announced that production on the show has started.