How I Met Your Father Just Added Some Incredible Names To Its Cast

Hulu is working hard to fill out the cast of its upcoming spin-off series "How I Met Your Father," adding a pair of new recurring players around the six-person core ensemble.

Deadline reports that Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes have been added to the cast of the new comedy, which stars Hilary Duff as a New Yorker trying to navigate the quirks and foibles of love in the modern age, and how it fits into the rest of her ambitions. As with CBS' long-running sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," the series will be told from the perspective of Duff's Sophie as she recounts to her kid the (likely long, tangent-filled) story of how she came to meet the child's father.

Already on board as Sophie's friend group are Chris Lowell, who plays aspiring musician Jesse; Francia Raisa, who plays Sophie's stylist roommate Valentina; Tom Ainsley as Valentina's boyfriend Charlie, a British model who comes from wealth; Tien Tran as Ellen, Jesse's adopted sister who's moved to New York despite her discomfort with the city; and Suraj Sharma as Sid, Jesse's roommate and the owner of a bar that seems likely to be a popular hangout for the group.

Behind the scenes, "How I Met Your Father" is being led by "This Is Us" showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. "How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board to executive produce.