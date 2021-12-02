This Succession Star Just Replaced Elisabeth Moss In Horror Thriller Run Rabbit Run

Elisabeth Moss is no stranger to horror. She recently starred in Jordan Peele's "Us" playing a housewife and her violent 'tethered' doppelganger, before delivering an intense performance in 2019's "The Invisible Man." Critics raved about Moss' work in the Leigh Whannell-directed horror flick, and rightfully so. Breakfast All Day's Christy Lemire says "[Elisabeth Moss is] amazing and she does so much just with her eyes. It's a really demanding role physically [and] emotionally; it's a huge range she has to play."

The actress was originally supposed to lead the Australian horror-thriller, "Run Rabbit Run," directed by Daina Reid. It isn't surprising that Moss was the first choice for Reid's film, since the director previously worked on "The Handmaid's Tale" — which Elisabeth Moss leads as June Osborne. The new movie follows "a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past" (via IMDb).

However, Elisabeth Moss has had to step away from the role due to scheduling conflicts — which is a huge shame given her incredible acting talents. Thankfully, "Run Rabbit Run" is still heading into production — and one of the stars from "Succession" is set to replace Moss in the lead role.