The Benedict Cumberbatch Western Drama That Stole Netflix's Number 1 Spot

Western films have maintained a special place in Hollywood for over a century, kicking off with the release of "The Great Train Robbery" in 1903. The genre uses an often picturesque, rural setting to convey stories filled with action, romance, drama and more. Contemporary filmmakers have embraced the genre as an art form unto itself, using the historical relevance of Westerns to tell complicated stories about topics from power dynamics, to politics, to the frailty of the human psyche.

Westerns still remain popular today, with films like "Django Unchained" and "No Country For Old Men" putting a unique spin on the genre. With that in mind, it's no wonder that as Netflix has continued to evolve and grow, their offerings have included an increasing amount of Westerns, including original content. In fact, the streaming giant has embraced the world of Westerns in full force, releasing excellent films like "The Harder They Fall" or "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" in recent years.

Now, one Western drama, which stars "Doctor Strange" star Benedict Cumberbatch, has become Netflix's most popular film of the moment — mostly due to its totally unexpected plot twist.