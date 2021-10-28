Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Doctor Strange's Bond With Peter In Spider-Man: No Way Home
Given the slew of rumors, rumblings, and what if's that would get even The Watcher's attention, there are still some elements to the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that are absolute certainties. For one, following the trailer and official stills from the film, we can confirm that the Doctor (Strange, that is) is most definitely in and looks to be stepping in as Peter's new ally/mentor that once fell on the iron-plated shoulders of Tony Stark.
It makes sense, really. Because Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme has felt more and more like the mystical equivalent of the late billionaire playboy and philanthropist, taking the wall-crawler under his wing in the new film seems like a good fit. The question is, just how seamless will that transition be? Thankfully, the man behind the second-best facial hair in the MCU has given us an insight into what it looks like, and we're going to get a lot of it in "No Way Home."
Prepare for a Stark difference with Peter and Strange's relationship
Speaking to Empire (via The Direct) for their latest issue that reports on the web-slinger's next cinematic outing, Cumberbatch explained what sounds like both a familiar and completely different dynamic to the one Parker had with Tony. "There's a shade of the Stark relationship," said Cumberbatch. "It's not as intimate to begin with. Because of how experienced a superhero he is, it's a strange dynamic and it kind of shifts into something far more parental and corrective. And then it shifts again."
The element of experience does make sense, given just how much time has passed since the Snap and even Parker's initiation into this world of superheroes. The two are almost neck and neck in terms of averting significant threats, and Peter had learned plenty of lessons before he even had to turn to Strange for help. The only question is just how 'helpful' the Doctor's methods will be in undoing Peter's secret that has now been released to the world.
We can find out what all that looks like, and most importantly, who else will be joining Spidey for this third solo gig when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 17.