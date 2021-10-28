Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Doctor Strange's Bond With Peter In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Speaking to Empire (via The Direct) for their latest issue that reports on the web-slinger's next cinematic outing, Cumberbatch explained what sounds like both a familiar and completely different dynamic to the one Parker had with Tony. "There's a shade of the Stark relationship," said Cumberbatch. "It's not as intimate to begin with. Because of how experienced a superhero he is, it's a strange dynamic and it kind of shifts into something far more parental and corrective. And then it shifts again."

The element of experience does make sense, given just how much time has passed since the Snap and even Parker's initiation into this world of superheroes. The two are almost neck and neck in terms of averting significant threats, and Peter had learned plenty of lessons before he even had to turn to Strange for help. The only question is just how 'helpful' the Doctor's methods will be in undoing Peter's secret that has now been released to the world.

We can find out what all that looks like, and most importantly, who else will be joining Spidey for this third solo gig when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 17.