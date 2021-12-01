Here's How Hawkeye Cast Its Lucky The Pizza Dog

According to Trinh Tran, executive producer of "Hawkeye," they had to audition a number of dogs to find the right pup to play Lucky the Pizza Dog. The competition was — in a word — rough. "We had photos and we put the dogs on tape in terms of what they can do." Tran told Marvel.com. Jolt stood out in the crowd and fetched the plum part.

It does seem that Jolt does have one weakness as a performer according to his co-stars — an insatiable urge to chase squirrels. Which proved to be troublesome whenever Clint and Kate had a scene in a park or around trees. Still, Renner and Steinfeld have nothing but positive things to say about Jolt.

"The dog couldn't be cuter. I ended up really liking the dog," Renner told Marvel.com. "I'm not sure if [Clint's] supposed to be [friendly] towards him. I was just sitting down and he's by me, he's looking at me cute. Hot breath coming on me. He was a wonderful contribution to the show. He's a good boy."

"It was so fun; I am such a dog lover," Steinfeld agreed. "The minute I knew Pizza Dog was as much a part of this show as he is, I was very excited."