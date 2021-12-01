Marvel's Secret Invasion Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite SHIELD Agent

One of the most highly anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current lineup is the upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." The six-episode series, which was first announced last December at Disney's Investor Day event, will throw a new twist on a classic comic book storyline (via TVLine). Based on a 2008 comic book series of the same name, the TV series is set to focus on a group of shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls (via Marvel). That species of characters was first introduced in 2019's "Captain Marvel" and later reappeared in a post-credits sequence of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," in which it is revealed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) have been replaced by two Skrulls named Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) (via IMDb).

When "Secret Invasion" was first announced, it was also revealed that Jackson and Mendelsohn will return for the series. Since then, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, and Killian Scott have also been added to the cast (via IMDb). Today, Deadline announced that another familiar name is also expected to appear in the upcoming series.