Marvel's Secret Invasion Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite SHIELD Agent
One of the most highly anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current lineup is the upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." The six-episode series, which was first announced last December at Disney's Investor Day event, will throw a new twist on a classic comic book storyline (via TVLine). Based on a 2008 comic book series of the same name, the TV series is set to focus on a group of shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls (via Marvel). That species of characters was first introduced in 2019's "Captain Marvel" and later reappeared in a post-credits sequence of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," in which it is revealed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) have been replaced by two Skrulls named Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) (via IMDb).
When "Secret Invasion" was first announced, it was also revealed that Jackson and Mendelsohn will return for the series. Since then, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, and Killian Scott have also been added to the cast (via IMDb). Today, Deadline announced that another familiar name is also expected to appear in the upcoming series.
Maria Hill will return in Secret Invasion
According to Deadline, Cobie Smulders will reprise her role as Maria Hill in "Secret Invasion." Though it is not currently known how many episodes the actress will appear in, her addition to the cast is hardly a surprise, given the post-credits reveal in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Per Deadline, Marvel had no official comment at the time of publication.
Smulders made her MCU debut as Maria Hill in 2012's "The Avengers" and has appeared in a total of six MCU films. She most recently voiced the character in Season 1, Episode 7 of "What If...?" and also appeared as Maria Hill in three episodes of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Smulders also recently starred in the third season of "American Crime Story," in which she portrayed Ann Coulter (via IMDb).
Last month, Marvel released a picture of Nick Fury's new look in the series, something that quickly excited plenty of Marvel fans. "Secret Invasion" is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney+ at some point in 2022.