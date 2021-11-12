Fans Are Losing It Over Nick Fury's New Look In Secret Invasion

The short clip of the usually suave and well-groomed Fury eyeballing the camera with a noticeably scruffy, grey beard — and without his signature eyepatch — has caught the attention of many fans, who are absolutely loving his new, ragged look. "I'm officially hype for Secret Invasion. I need older, crazier Nick Fury," @manny_NES tweeted. "Nick Fury is back, s*** is going down," @defaultbrekker commented Fury's grungy visage. Twitter user @MoviesThatMaher posted an image of Fury's traditional MCU design side-by-side with the spymaster's "Secret Invasion" look, and noted that it's a vast improvement. "Nick Fury Upgrade For Me," they wrote.

Since Talos already impersonated Fury — with the latter's permission — in "Spider-Man: Far from Home," some people have even toyed with the idea that this new, dangerous-looking Fury is actually the real version, and the eyepatch guy with the trimmed goatee might have been an impostor all along. "Imagine Nick Fury has been a Skrull this whole time and the real one is an Old Man Fury coming back to kick some ass," @MrTonyNacho wrote.

It remains to be seen how many identity-themed twists and turns the plot of "Secret Invasion" will have, but one thing is certain: Fans are fully on board with this weathered, mean-looking version of Nick Fury.