The Shang-Chi Star Joining Nicolas Cage's Vampire Movie

Nicolas Cage has an eclectic filmography, to say the least. In fact, most fans of his work agree that Cage's unpredictability is one of his greatest qualities. Sometimes, he even lends his talents to character-driven dramas like "Adaptation" and "Pig," in turn reminding the masses that there's more to Cage than chewing scenery. Then again, his so-called "Cage Rage" performances — including his turns in "Mandy," "Mom and Dad," and "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" — are legendary in their own right. An over-the-top Cage is a cinematic art form all its own.

It remains to be seen if Marvel will revive the "Ghost Rider" franchise and recast Cage as the titular motorcyclist with the flaming skull. However, fans who want to see the actor star alongside an MCU star will be pleased to learn that he'll be joined by one in an upcoming vampire movie that's shaping up to be fang-tastic. Just don't expect another "Vampire's Kiss."