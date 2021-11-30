Nicolas Cage Is Playing An Iconic Movie Monster And Fans Are Loving It

Let's be real with ourselves, people — is there an actor out there better suited for a monster movie than Nicolas Cage? The man could play Igor and moviegoers would flock to their local cinemas for a ticket. Cage is just so believably crazy when he's acting that his performances are almost impossible to ignore, and Universal Pictures reportedly wants to do something with this.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has signed Cage on to appear as one of its "Classic Monsters" in an upcoming film with "X-Men" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" star Nicholas Hoult. The project will be helmed by director Chris McKay, whose previous work includes "The Lego Batman Movie" and Amazon's "The Tomorrow War." Screenwriter Ryan Ridley is behind the script, which will follow an original story conjured up by "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman, who will also be producing, along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

So what classic Universal character will Cage be playing? And what will this new big budget film be about?