The Surprising Real-Life Connection Between Richard Jenkins And The Humans - Exclusive

As one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation — with two Oscar nominations, an Emmy win and many other accolades to his name — Richard Jenkins is one of those performers who seems to be constantly working in high-profile projects, effortlessly switching from movies to TV and from lead roles to supporting turns.

Among the many hit films and TV series he's best known for are "Six Feet Under" (2001-2005), "The Visitor" (for which he was nominated for Best Actor), "Step Brothers" (2008), "Burn After Reading" (2008), "White House Down" (2013), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), "The Shape of Water" (for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor), and "Olive Kitteridge" (for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor).

Times weren't always good for Jenkins and like so many actors, he struggled in his early days — which is why he found himself relating especially well to his latest film, "The Humans."

Based on a Tony-winning play by Stephen Karam (who directed and wrote the film adaptation as well), "The Humans" stars Jenkins as Erik Blake, the patriarch of a Scranton, Pennsylvania family who gathers with his wife, his mother, his two daughters and one daughter's fiancé for Thanksgiving dinner at the latter couple's downtown Manhattan apartment.

During the course of the evening in this rather eerie abode, family secrets, disappointments and fears come to light amidst an atmosphere of sometimes overwhelming dread and anxiety. As Jenkins tells Looper, "I think it's recognizable. Some people say, 'Well, I don't know anybody like that,' and I want to go, 'What are you talking about? How can you not? How do you live your life?' You want to say, 'I bet your Thanksgiving dinner is exactly like theirs.' I think some people are in denial about it."