Andrew Garfield Finally Opened Up About Taking On The Lead Role In Tick... Tick... Boom!

In a recent interview for Netflix's "Netflix Playlist," Andrew Garfield spoke with director Lin-Manuel Miranda about his role in the latter's adaptation of "Rent" writer Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical "tick, tick...BOOM!" The musical, which hit the streaming service on November 12th, follows a young composer as he struggles to create something meaningful on the cusp of his 30th birthday. Lauded as "an exuberant ode to Larson and a tribute to anyone, especially those in the arts, who might be chasing big dreams," by Entertainment Weekly's Jessica Derschowitz, the production was a return to his musical theater roots for Garfield, but as he explained to Miranda, it was also so much more.

In the interview, Garfield explains that although he was "trained as a theater actor," he was always a little "scared of it," because it was "so much harder than anything else in terms of the rigor ... the discipline and vulnerability." The former Spider-Man and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" actor had to shake off those fears to embrace his role in the Hollywood Music In Media Awards-nominated production, and found himself on a journey of self-discovery in the process.