Why Maya's Dad From Hawkeye Looks So Familiar

Not long after he exited "Longmire," Zahn McClarnon join the cast of "Westworld," beginning with the Season 2 episode "Reunion" (via IMDb). The HBO series is an update of the 1973 film of the same name, with showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy bringing a ton of modern flair to the show's vision of the future. This time, the robots at the titular futuristic theme park are revealed to be victims of oppression, whether or not they gain sentience.

In Season 2, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) becomes the leader of the robot resistance after she obtained sentience. However, this narrative gets a somewhat confusing plot twist when Native American robot, Akecheta (McClarnon) enters the show. Akecheta is the leader of the Ghost Nation and is initially created as a villain to serve as part of a violent theme park narrative created by Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). But, it turns out that he became self-aware years before Dolores and ultimately found The Door to another world where they could find some sense of freedom. How Ford and the Westworld staff choose to deal with Akecheta is heartbreaking.

McClarnon's portrayal as the Westworld Host is incredibly nuanced, and he gives an amazing and heartfelt performance in the role. As Akecheta, he struggles with his consciousness, determined to lead the hosts to The Door of the new world. He is a heroic contrast to Dolores's anti-hero, as u/YagaDillon notes on Reddit. The audience feels Akecheta's grief as he mourns the loss of his love, Kohana (Julia Jones), who he finds decommissioned in the basement of Delos.