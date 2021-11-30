We Finally Know If Hawkeye's Kate Bishop Was Snapped Out Of Existence
Disney+ series "Hawkeye" has finally debuted, placing the spotlight on former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his new young protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Despite some fans boycotting "Hawkeye," the series has become a well-received hit with others as it brings new light to an underappreciated Avenger and properly introduces a beloved character from the comics. Much like "Hawkeye," the current phase of the MCU focuses on the origins of new heroes or exciting new stories with established ones. It's also an opportunity to answer one of the most pressing questions in the current timeline. Who was snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin)?
Seriously, the memorable finger Snap from the Mad Titan at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War" has properly labeled the current MCU timeline as "post-blip." We already know that Clint survived the Snap, although it significantly affected him since his entire family was dusted. It's also been teased that we'll see him still haunted by his Ronin side in the series as a result. But what about Kate? Did she manage to survive the initial Snap?
Hallie Steinfeld believes Kate survived the Snap
The "Hawkeye" series hasn't explicitly said or shown yet what happens to Kate Bishop following the end of "Avengers: Infinity War." However, while speaking to The Wrap, Hailee Steinfeld noted that her character definitely did not vanish out of existence. "No, I believe that we see her survive, and we see, you know, loss there as well. And that didn't happen to her," she told the outlet.
Steinfeld's answer provides a bit more clarity than some of the known fates of other characters during Phase 4. For instance, in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the mention of a post-blip world got presented as an Easter Egg in the film that shows how much of the world is trying to continue. But it's never really revealed if any of the main characters disappeared after the Snap or not. Steinfeld's answer may also indicate that the "Hawkeye" series might show us what Kate was up to during the five-year post-Snap period, and that could be through a special flashback episode or scene that gives more spotlight on how the rest of the world was trying to survive during this time.