We Finally Know If Hawkeye's Kate Bishop Was Snapped Out Of Existence

Disney+ series "Hawkeye" has finally debuted, placing the spotlight on former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his new young protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Despite some fans boycotting "Hawkeye," the series has become a well-received hit with others as it brings new light to an underappreciated Avenger and properly introduces a beloved character from the comics. Much like "Hawkeye," the current phase of the MCU focuses on the origins of new heroes or exciting new stories with established ones. It's also an opportunity to answer one of the most pressing questions in the current timeline. Who was snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin)?

Seriously, the memorable finger Snap from the Mad Titan at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War" has properly labeled the current MCU timeline as "post-blip." We already know that Clint survived the Snap, although it significantly affected him since his entire family was dusted. It's also been teased that we'll see him still haunted by his Ronin side in the series as a result. But what about Kate? Did she manage to survive the initial Snap?