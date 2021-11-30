A Fan-Favorite Character Is Returning To The Flash

A heavy storm is coming to "The Flash," but at least it's one that fans are familiar with. For over seven seasons, the CW superhero drama has presented viewers with all kinds of superpowered characters. Indeed, from Killer Frost to Kid Flash and Eobard Thawne, "The Flash" fans have become acquainted with a wide variety of both heroes and villains alike over the years. However, it looks like the series' eighth season is gearing up to reignite the flame of one fan-favorite superhero.

Although it has been quite a while since fans have seen this character in question on-screen, they likely remember him very fondly. As one of the main members of the central "Flash" crew in the show's first season, he did more than his fair share of heroic deeds. Unfortunately, he met his bitter end in the show's Season 2 premiere.

Despite that latter fact, the character is now set to return to "The Flash," though, only for a few episodes.