Is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Really Playing Morpheus In The Matrix Resurrections?

On September 9, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" — the fourth film in the franchise and the first since 2003's "The Matrix Revolutions." One significant complication inherent in the very existence of a fourth "Matrix" film is the fact that two of the series' protagonists, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), die at the end of "Revolutions," leading fans to speculate about the nature of both actors' inclusion in this latest film.

While its first trailer doesn't definitively answer how Reeves and Moss fit into the latest "Matrix" story — or even whether or not they're playing the same versions of Neo and Trinity as in the previous films in the series — the characters portrayed by both actors at the very least appear to have no memory of the events of the prior "Matrix" films.

The introduction of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is complicating matters. Throughout the trailer, his character appears to be serving the same role as Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) from the first three "Matrix" movies. Whether or not Abdul-Mateen is portraying Morpheus or another character entirely is up for debate.