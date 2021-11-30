Jorja Fox Reveals Her Thoughts On A CSI: Vegas Season 2

Jorja Fox, who is best known for starring in "ER" and "The West Wing," recently spoke with Parade about returning for "CSI: Vegas." The actress admits that she was hesitant to revisit Sara Sidle after saying farewell six years before but couldn't pass up the opportunity and said, "Sara obviously is my favorite character that I've ever played. I would never, ever tire of being Sara."

While "CSI: Vegas" was developed as a limited series, writer Jason Tracey said that it "could become an ongoing series running for multiple seasons" (via Deadline). With the initial 10 episodes nearly over, Parade asked Fox whether or not she would want to sign on for a second season.

Fox explained that the story had "evolved," and there was room for further growth. "Honestly, I think a lot of that's going to be up to the fans and to audiences," she said. "If there's an audience for it, if viewers respond to the show, then I know that Jason Tracey's got a million amazing stories that he can't wait to tell."

"Definitely, the answer is, let's wait and see what evolves," she added.

"CSI: Vegas" airs on CBS on Wednesdays and later on Paramount+.