The Gang Goes Abroad In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Teaser

There have been many comedy shows that have had long, notable runs on television. However, there's perhaps no sitcom show that's more noteworthy than "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the adult-themed comedy series that focuses on a group of friends with very loose morals, to put it mildly. The FX show's upcoming Season 15 premiere will make it the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history (per Deadline), which is an incredible feat for a show that doesn't air on basic network television.

Still, fans have waited a long time for the premiere of the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Season 14 concluded all the way back in November 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Season 15 will contain eight episodes, unlike previous seasons, which typically ran for 10 episodes.

Either way, fans are likely just as excited to have more "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in their lives. Luckily for them, a new trailer for the upcoming season has arrived, and it teases a journey abroad for the gang of maladjusted characters.