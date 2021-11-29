The Gang Goes Abroad In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Teaser
There have been many comedy shows that have had long, notable runs on television. However, there's perhaps no sitcom show that's more noteworthy than "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the adult-themed comedy series that focuses on a group of friends with very loose morals, to put it mildly. The FX show's upcoming Season 15 premiere will make it the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history (per Deadline), which is an incredible feat for a show that doesn't air on basic network television.
Still, fans have waited a long time for the premiere of the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Season 14 concluded all the way back in November 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Season 15 will contain eight episodes, unlike previous seasons, which typically ran for 10 episodes.
Either way, fans are likely just as excited to have more "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in their lives. Luckily for them, a new trailer for the upcoming season has arrived, and it teases a journey abroad for the gang of maladjusted characters.
The gang will road trip to Ireland on It's Always Sunny Season 15
The new trailer for Season 15 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" further teases the gang's trip to Ireland, which doesn't do anything to dull their off-putting and questionable antics. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Kaitlin Olson teased that the extra time to write the season resulted in some of their funniest material yet. The newest trailer certainly tries to show some of that off, with the gang's typical brand of comedy transplanted to a totally different country.
It'll be interesting to see how "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" tackles the pandemic as well, as the show has never really shied away from touching on issues that are occurring in the real world. As if a tease to this plot point, the first episode of the new season is titled "2020: A Year in Review" (via IMDb). Fans will be able to see for themselves just how funny Season 15 is when it premieres on FXX on December 1, 2021.