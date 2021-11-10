The Trailer For It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Promises Some Pretty Unhinged Shenanigans
After 14 record-breaking seasons filled with darkly comic antics and outrageous plotlines, viewers of the FXX comedy staple "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" know what to expect from the gang down at Paddy's Pub by now. Narcissistic Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), his neurotic twin sister Dee (Kaitlin Olson), their grungy father, Frank (Danny DeVito), and friends Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob McElhenney) and Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) frequently find a way to make a chaotic mess of their lives while endangering themselves and others. And fans wouldn't have it any other way.
In this, their 15th season, "It's Always Sunny" will make sitcom history as it surpasses "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" as the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history. That's quite an awesome feat, and it appears that the show will celebrate this victory by doing what it always does: combining never-ending unpredictability with outrageous humor and some poignant character moments. Here's a breakdown of some of the hectic shenanigans that can be spied in the new trailer released on November 10.
The gang's all here and they're heading to Ireland
Among a number of wild moments, the trailer for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 15 hones in on a number of plotlines. Right off the bat, we learn the gang is going to Ireland. Charlie will apparently make the acquaintance of a man who admires ghouls and cheese as much as he does (yes, that's famous Irish actor Colm Meaney). Meanwhile, Dennis can be seen awkwardly flirting with a girl, and Dee nearly drowns in a bog.
As one might expect, "It's Always Sunny" readily refers to controversial current events in this preview. For instance, the trailer reveals Frank was a business partner of Jeffrey Epstein. We also watch Mac and Dennis playing guitar on a street corner in Western duds surrounded by people waving signs bearing the slogan "Stop the Steal," which suggests the show might have an episode that parodies the QAnon crowd. Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Dee starts an acting workshop, and Mac decides to make a go of becoming a priest even though he recently came out of the closet. There are also several shots of Charlie and Dee trying to roller skate suggests that the show will put its characters on wheels.
There was also at least one callback to be had among all of this chaos. Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spy Charlie wearing his "Birds of War" wrestling costume from Season 5's "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops" (via IMDb). Will there be more nods to the show's past throughout Season 15? Fans will have to wait for the show's December 1 season premiere to find out.