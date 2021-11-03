It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Gets A Premiere Date

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," a show about the five worst people you'll thankfully never meet, is perhaps the most surprisingly successful series on television.

Over the course of its first 14 seasons, the show's central "gang" has ruined the lives of practically everyone who has dared to enter their orbit, from priest-turned-vagabond Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby) to the lawyer (Brian Unger) they refuse to stop bothering when their antics land them in hot legal water. Critically acclaimed and beloved by its fans, the show has built a passionate cult following for itself, thanks largely to its impeccable comedic sensibilities and willingness to smartly comment on popular cultural topics in ways that may discomfort some viewers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has been on hiatus for two years, but in early October, it was revealed that the show had wrapped production on its 15th season. Now, the release date for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 15 has been confirmed, and it is delightfully soon.