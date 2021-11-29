Law & Order: SVU Is Bringing Back Two More Fan-Favorite Characters

Fans of the "Law & Order" franchise were shocked in September when NBC suddenly announced that it was renewing the original "Law & Order" series for a 21st season (via TV Line). While a "Law & Order" renewal isn't exactly shocking news most of the time, this particular announcement was surprising because the flagship series was abruptly canceled in 2010 (via Deadline). Although the series is expected to return with a mostly new cast (beginning with "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan), there are reports that "Law & Order" veterans Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson have been speaking with creator Dick Wolf about the possibility of returning for the project (via Deadline).

However, until the next season of "Law & Order" premieres in February, fans of the long-running franchise will have to make do with new episodes of shows like "Law & Order: SVU," which is now in its 23rd season. The series, which stars Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, is one of many "Law & Order" spin-offs and remains one of the most popular series on NBC (via TVInsider).

Any fans of "Law & Order: SVU" who haven't tuned in for a bit might want to catch back up with the show as well, considering the recently announced news that two characters fans haven't heard from in a bit will be returning in the very near future.