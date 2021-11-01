Law & Order Fans Just Got Exciting News

Deadline has announced that the revival has found its lead in the form of performer Jeffrey Donovan. Not much is known about Donovan's character, but he will be playing an NYPD detective. Anthony Anderson confirmed last month that he's spoken to Dick Wolf about returning (via Deadline), and Sam Waterston is rumored to be in talks to return as well. This lines up with expectations that the new season will be a mix of returning characters as well as new ones.

Donovan is best known for his lead role on the USA Network series "Burn Notice." On the show, Donovan plays ex-spy Michael Westen, who suddenly finds himself burned, leaving him blacklisted with no money or job history. This leads him to lend his skills to people desperate for a helping hand in the city of Miami, where he stays. He's also known for his work in shows such as "Fargo" and "Crossing Jordan," as well as movies such as "Sicario" and "J. Edgar."

Donovan has also previously appeared twice in "Law & Order" in guest roles, with his first appearance being in the 4th episode of Season 6, titled "Jeopardy," where he plays Eddie Nicodos. He then shows up again in episode 17 of Season 17, titled "Good Faith," where he plays Jacob Reese.

A premiere date for the new season of "Law & Order" has yet to be announced.