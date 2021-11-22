'Clerk' Documentary Subject Kevin Smith Reflects On His Life And Career, Mulls Marvel And More - Exclusive Interview

Smith continues to explain why "The Bad News Bears" is his favorite film

Movies, when I was a kid, taught us that you weren't always special. You were many times outside of the mainstream, and they give you a movie about yourself as an underdog hero, perhaps. But you don't get it all. You don't get to win. You get some friends, but you don't get to have those friends and win and stuff like that. That movie taught me how to lose gracefully. And I've had to do that again and again and again in my life, not just in my career or something like that. Not only did "The Bad News Bears" prepare me for the death of "Mallrats," the death of "Chasing Amy," the death of "Yoga Hosers," it prepared me to handle disappointment well in life.

I always felt bad for the generation that came after us, because that was the T-ball generation. That was "The Mighty Ducks" generation, where the Mighty Ducks win at the end. "Bad News Bears" — spoilers — lost. Imagine being a kid who identifies with these outsider kids, man, who are playing Little League, just like you play Little League and stuff. Maybe you don't curse your fool head off like they did, but you're identifying with a story, and then right up to, "Oh. My God, they're going to do it" and then don't let them win. It's an important generational lesson.

And I'm not saying that the next generation was poorer for "The Mighty Ducks" and the Mighty Ducks' many victories, but I don't know ... Honestly, that movie, I probably got the most out of in my life. I still use on a regular basis when it comes to the disappointment and not being able to get what you want and do exactly what you want. So many movies have taught us, "If you dream it, you can do it" and stuff. And nowadays, parents tell their kids that. But when I was a kid, our parents never said s*** like that. My father was like, "See that mountain? Never climb it. You'll fall. You'll hurt yourself. Leave it for better people."

So, having a movie like "The Bad News Bears" taught us that it was alright to lose. You can't always f****** win. That's what the movies is. They always win, except in "Empire Strikes Back," and except "Infinity War." But generally speaking, they always win and stuff. And it was important to learn a lesson where it's like, these kids, they didn't get what they want. And they didn't go home crying or anything. Yeah, they threw a trophy at them, and they drank beer. And we didn't get to do that in real life, but that's the movie part.