Bruce Campbell Sadly Confirms What We've Suspected All Along About Ash

When speaking to Collider about his long career playing Ash, Bruce Campbell revealed that he's hanging up the chainsaw and turning his back on the Necronomicon for good. However, the star explained that his exit from the role doesn't mean the end of the series. "I'm done playing Ash," Campbell confirmed. "So that determines a lot of where we go with the franchise without that character, but there are more stories. We're doing it book-focused these days." He explained that the Necronomicon will always find its way to some unsuspecting soul, teasing where "Evil Dead Rise" picks up. "That darn book gets around, and that's how we play it. That book wound up in an urban environment with a single mom, so let's see what happens."

But with Ash's departure from the series, Campbell explained that it actually frees the series to go off in new directions, "It's fun to fiddle with it. There's not gonna be any traditional form of Evil Dead anymore. Ash is gone." He also revealed why he's decided to put Ash to rest, saying that he's getting a little too old to be vanquishing the undead, "I've retired the character because I physically just can't do him anymore, so why bother? Why do I do it? It's time to hang up the chainsaw."

However, Campbell is still keen to explore the franchise, adding, "But we still are filmmakers, we're still producers, we're still creative-type dudes, so we were like, 'How do we keep this going otherwise?'" He explained that Sam Raimi is still creatively behind the wheel, but he picks the directors for each new film. "Sam handpicked Fede Alvarez to do the remake a few years ago. He handpicked Lee Cronin for this one."