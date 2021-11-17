How Lady Gaga Channeled Her Own Trauma For House Of Gucci Role

We already know that Lady Gaga went to extremes to perfect her "House of Gucci" accent, so it should be no surprise that the Oscar and Grammy Award-winner would also pour her heart and soul into her acting performance.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga described how she devoted herself — both emotionally and physically — to the role of Patrizia Reggiani, even going so far as to channel past traumas and experiences that had deep effects on her over the years. "I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can't go out into a world that I love," Gaga explained. "I took that pain and I gave it to [Patrizia]."

According to THR, Gaga recalled instances from her past that deeply resonated with her while shooting her "House of Gucci" scenes, including the alleged sexual assault she suffered as a teenager, which left her pregnant and caused a "psychotic break" (via The Guardian). The singer also used her widely-publicized hospitalization in 2017 due to health issues to help get into character, and she used her THR interview to explain how she went about it.