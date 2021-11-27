A New Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Teases The Rise Of A Crime Boss

"The Book of Boba Fett" is coming to Disney+ this December, and anticipation is growing with every passing day. The series is the first spinoff of the streaming service's massive hit show, "The Mandalorian," and will feature some favorite characters from its predecessor. Bounty hunter Boba Fett didn't start as a central figure in the "Star Wars" universe when he first appeared in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." However, he quickly became one of the most popular characters despite having less than 10 minutes of screentime in the original trilogy. (There's even a documentary charting the character's rise to popularity within the fandom on Disney+.)

Although Boba Fett appeared to perish in "The Return of the Jedi," "The Mandalorian," which is set five years after the 1983 movie, revealed the iconic character used his skills to survive. It was also revealed in the second season that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) saved Fennec Shand's (Ming-Na Wen) life on Tatooine, and now, she is indebted to him.

In a post-credits scene from "The Mandalorian" Season 2, audiences saw Boba Fett, with Fennec by his side, claim the throne once overseen by Jabba the Hutt. Fans have been intrigued ever since, with enthusiasm for the new series growing after the first trailer dropped on YouTube on November 1 that had fans scouring the trailer for additional details.