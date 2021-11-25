New Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Drops Major Multiverse Hints

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is almost here. Based on the teasers and announcements we've been treated to thus far, Peter Parker's next outing promises to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most ambitious projects to date, not to mention one of the most unpredictable. The Multiverse is in disarray, allowing "Spider-Man" characters from the Disney, Marvel, and Sony franchises to finally cross paths. It's strange to think that a silly feud almost stopped every superhero fan's dream from coming true.

That being said, it remains to be seen just how far "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will explore the Multiverse. While some characters have been confirmed already, Marvel isn't spilling all the beans quite yet. For instance, will Topher Grace return as Venom? More importantly, can audiences expect to see Tobey Maguire reprise his role as the friendly neighborhood superhero?

These questions will be answered in the near future, but the latest teaser, which you can view on Sony Pictures UK's Twitter account, does drop some major hints.