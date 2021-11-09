Here's One Version Of Spider-Man We Won't Be Seeing In No Way Home

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is shaping up to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most exciting outings yet, mainly due to how unpredictable it's seemingly going to be. The Multiverse will be wide open, allowing characters who have graced the Disney, Marvel, and Sony superhero franchises to co-exist in the same movie. The forbidden door has been shattered. Pigs are flying. Anything is possible.

Tom Holland is returning as the friendly neighborhood superhero, but word going around town is that he'll encounter Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man on his travels. We already know that some of the iconic villains from their respective franchises are set to cause more chaos, so there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about seeing the aforementioned arachnid actors sporting the spandex again. Let's just avoid the reported spoilers going around and brace ourselves for some good old-fashioned surprises.

Of course, that's all just speculation for the time being. That being said, there is one blast from the past who definitely won't return as Spidey in "No Way Home" if comments made in a recent interview are anything to go by.