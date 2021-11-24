How Squid Game Led One Man To A Death Sentence In North Korea
The phrase "life imitates art" is one that gets thrown around often in the United States. But in places like North and South Korea, it's often a frightening reality. Take "Squid Game" for example, and this disturbing Nov. 23 news report from Radio Free Asia, written by Myungchul Lee.
Sometime recently, a high school student from North Korea was caught buying a copy of "Squid Game" that had been "smuggled," as Lee describes it, into the Hermit Kingdom on a USB flash drive — which he then watched "with one of his best friends in class," according to RFA sources. "The friend told several other students, who became interested, and they shared the flash drive with them," the sources told Lee. "They were caught by the censors in 109 Sangmu, who had received a tipoff." This reportedly led to the students' arrests and also the capture of "the smuggler" who sold Netflix's survival game series to them. What happened next was something straight out of the show.
Man gets death by firing squad after breaking North Korean censorship law
According to Radio Free Asia, "the smuggler" who sold the North Korean students his USB copy of "Squid Game" was sentenced to death by firing squad after authorities discovered that he brought the Netflix series into the country from China, which is a violation of North Korea's new "Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture" law.
Established in 2020, the legislation carries a maximum penalty of death for anyone caught "watching, keeping, or distributing media from capitalist countries, particularly from South Korea and the US," the RFA reports. Sources told the media outlet that the show's "dystopian world" in which people compete for a giant cash prize and face elimination by death resonates with North Koreans who have "risky occupations and insecure positions." Meanwhile, North Korea has also accused its neighbors to the South of life imitating art, with one report from a propaganda site in October 2021 describing "Squid Game" as a "brutal" reflection of South Korean society (per NBC News).
According to NBC, many South Koreans actually do feel like "Squid Game" accurately portrays the wealth inequality they experience, just not on the level that North Korea says. "It dealt with such familiar stories of debt-ridden people you come across in real life," explained Jung Dunn, a security analyst living in Seoul, to NBC. "The story stems from a deeply rooted perception of how society looks at failure, especially individual financial failure."